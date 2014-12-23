Funeral services for Jim Anderson of Crawford, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, December 27, 2014 at 10:00 AM at the Crawford Community Building. Burial will be at the Crawford City Cemetery.

Mr. Anderson passed away on December 21, 2014 at the Chadron Community Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jim was born on August 13, 1952 in Alliance, Nebraska to Charles and Margaret Anderson. He married Leslie Kapono on October 14, 1995. He worked for the Northwest Rural Public Power for 35 years, and was always there come rain or shine. Jim was also a member of the Crawford Fire Department from 1976 until he passed away, the Rodeo Board for eighteen years, and was also a former city councilman for six and a half years. He was a charter member of the Eagles Club. Jim enjoyed hunting, golf, and being a fireman. If you needed help Jim was one of the first ones to be there. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Anderson; sister Charlene and brother-in-law Paul Gasseling; nephew Paul Joseph Anderson and great nephew Nicolas Gasseling.

He is survived his beloved wife Leslie; children, Charles James Anderson of Crawford, Devin (Amber) Wright of Shelton, Nebraska, Caitlyn (Shane) Sanders of Chadron, Jody (Kyle) Tonjes of Omaha, and Terry O’Donnell of Alliance, Josh Kapono of Las Vegas, NV, adopted Son Jacob Boggs; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was a great influence to many young people and was a friend to all.

A memorial has been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.