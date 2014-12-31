Funeral services for Iona Gertrude (Sydow) Abold of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2014 at 1:00 p.m. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Pastor Butch Abold officiating. Burial will be at the Abold Cemetery.

Iona Gertrude Sydow was born on June 30, 1924. She was the oldest daughter of Rosa Mae Bunge Sydow and George F. Sydow. Iona was born on a farm four miles north of Rushville, Nebraska. She lived all her life around Rushville and Chadron, Nebraska.

Iona had two brothers, George R. Sydow, Robert E. Sydow, three sisters Betty Mae Walters, Mary Esther Walters and Gennevieve Rieck. Iona also had a lot of nieces and nephews.

Iona G. Sydow married Lewis Willard Abold. They had three children, one daughter Shirley O’Donnell, two sons Ervin Boyd Abold and Lewis George Abold, two step children Patricia Butcher of Martin, South Dakota and Butch Abold of Alliance, Nebraska. She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Iona’s parents, both brothers, two sisters Gennevieve Rieck, and Mary Esther preceded in her death, along with her husband Lewis Willard Abold on December 8, 1979. Her son Ervin Boyd Abold preceded in her death.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.