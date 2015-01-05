Anna Mae Johnson Fitch peacefully joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven December 30, 2014, five months short of her 100th birthday. She was born May 21, 1915 to Elmer and Myrtle Livermont Johnson on their homestead north and west of Cody.

Anna Mae is predeceased by her husband, Fred B. Fitch, grandparents, parents and brother, Frank Elmer Johnson.

Anna Mae is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Lewis) Weaber and Judith Ann Singleton, and Steven Singleton. She has five grandchildren, David (Natalie) Weaber, Robert (Tami) Weaber, Andrew Weaber, Damon Singleton and Merin (Michael) Macechko. She was “Nana” to eight great-grandchildren: the Weaber children -- Julia, Lauren, Grant, Anna, Maddie, Cooper, and Wyatt, and Henry Macechko.

She lived and attended schools in Cody, Lincoln and Rushville, graduating from Lincoln High School. She graduated from cosmetology school in Lincoln and worked in Alliance before returning to the ranch to help her father.

Anna Mae has been a life-long member of the Episcopal Church, serving the church she loved in many ways.

A highlight of Anna Mae’s life was her membership in the Order of Eastern Star. She and Fred were installed as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron in 1952. She held many other offices throughout the years and was commissioned Grand Representative of the Grand Chapter of North Dakota. She was honored in 2012 with a Grand Chapter pin for 66 years of membership.

Anna Mae became a member of PEO chapter CG in Pueblo, Colo. Her membership was transferred to chapter BZ in Gordon, Neb., where it has remained.

Her joy in life was being of service to others. Her friends and family were important to her and to that end, her albums are filled with pictures of gatherings. She loved to sew, garden and cook, especially for family and friends, this was her nurturing personality.

Services were held on Tuesday, January 6, 2014, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Gordon, Neb., followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Neb. Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., Gordon, NE 69343.