Amma Fisher went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2015. Amma turned 100 on December 31 and celebrated her birthday surrounded by her family.

Amma was born in Rushville, Neb. on December 31, 1914, to Bennett and Bessie Riggs. She grew up on a ranch south of Rushville and attended country school. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic school in Rushville in 1932 and received her teaching certificate from Chadron State College. She then did what she loved – taught children. She married Albert “Bud” Fisher on February 23, 1941. Amma and Bud lived on a farm six miles south of Rushville. To this union were born three sons – Jerry, Charles and Ronald.

Amma spent her life working on the farm and ranch. She devoted her life to God and her family. She found extreme joy in reading and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her home was a second home to her grandchildren, who loved spending time at Grandma’s. She was always available to help anyone in need. She enjoyed working in her garden, raising chickens and being around the cattle and the crops on the farm.

She loved traveling and often recounted her trips to California and Hawaii as some of her favorites. When her children and grandchildren traveled she was always excited to hear about their adventures.

She served on the school board for School District 31 for many years and worked with the 4-H Club. She was a member of DAR, the American Legion Auxiliary, Immaculate Conception Altar Society and the Eureka Club.

Amma is survived by her children Jerry (Florence) Fisher of Rushville, Neb., Charles (Barb) Fisher of Lincoln, Neb., and Ronald (Beverly) Fisher of Rushville, Neb.; her grandchildren Tina (John) Dohrman of Atkinson, Neb., Vicki (Mike) Wellnitz of Rushville, Neb., Scott Fisher of Rushville, Neb., Taryn (Brad) Marcy of Gordon, Neb., Jeff Fisher, Jodi (Craig) Johnson, Jon (Donna) Fisher all of Lincoln, Neb., Lisa (Jeff) Milburn of Chadron, Neb., Greg (Angie) Fisher of Grand Island, Neb., and Michele (Josh) Heck of Rushville, Neb.; her great-grandchildren Derek and Devon Dohrman of Atkinson, Neb., Zak, Jake and Claire Wellnitz of Rushville, Neb., Lindsay Wellnitz of Tempe, Ariz., Cade Fisher of Rushville, Neb., Jada and Blake Johnson of Lincoln, Neb., Jay, Drew and Aubrey Milburn of Chadron, Neb., Mitch, Trevor, Danny, and Sydney Fisher of Grand Island, Neb., and Caleb and Kirsten Heck of Rushville, Neb.; her sister Eva Clarke of Anaheim, Calif.; and sister-in-law Ruth Kohout of Folsom, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert “Bud” Fisher, her parents Bennett and Bessie Riggs, her sister Adah Dukat, her brother Robert “Bob” Riggs, and infant brother Bennett Riggs.