Leona Vera Reeves

Leona Vara Havistraw-Erwin was born Sept. 30, 1931 in Hemingford, Neb. to Theodore Anton Havistraw and Clara May Plymate Havistraw. She has two sisters Dorothy and Barbara. Leona passed Jan. 16, 2015 at her home at the age of 83 years old.

Leona had two children when she married George Reeves: daughter Francis Lee Irwin and son Lloyd Leon Irwin. She married George on March 4, 1955 in Rapid City, S.D. To this union one son, George Jr., was born in 1956. After her husband passed she married Robert Reeves on May 7, 1983 and became mother to their five children also: Dorothy, Robert Jr., Bessie, Donald and Susan.

Leona was preceded in death by her father and mother, mother-in-law and father-in-law, her daughter Francis and one son, Robert Jr.,and husband two months earlier Robert Reeves. They always did everything together on earth and now in heaven. Miss you both, love always.

She leaves to mourn her passing all her children: Lloyd, George, Dorothy, Bessie, Donald, and Susan; grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, one sister, and one sister-in-law Kay Reeves.