Butch Hand, age 59, of Gordon, Nebraska, died January 8, 2015, at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. He was born January 13, 1955, to Lewis and Mary Hand in Valentine, Nebraska.

He is survived by his son Dusty Hand and grandson Trey Hand.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 24, 2015, 6:00 p.m. at the Gordon American Legion, Gordon, Nebraska.