Bonnie Grein Fankhauser, 81, of North Platte passed away January 19, 2015 at Great Plains Health. She was born March 24, 1933 in Hermosa, SD to Frank and Naomi Blanche (Martin) Grein. She attended high school in Rushville, NE. On September 5, 1950 she married John Fankhauser in Scottsbluff, NE. To this union four children were born. In 1952 the couple moved to North Platte, where Bonnie sold Tupperware, worked at K-Mart, and worked as a cashier at 6th Street Food Stores and U-Save for 27 years. Bonnie loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she made quilts and baby blankets for. She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She and John enjoyed traveling, especially to the IMAX in Hastings. She will be remembered as a happy and fun person, full of life who enjoyed meeting and talking to people.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, John; children, Karen (Mike) Steele, Kenneth (Cindy) Fankhauser, Alan Fankhauser, and Joann (Bradley) McDermott; grandchildren, David, Jason, Jeremy, Mark, and Sara Steele, Steven (Samantha) Fankhauser, Darin Fankhauser, Chris (Timothy Garcia) Fankhauser, Daniel (Brittany) McDermott, Johnathan (Kellie) McDermott, and Rebecca McDermott; great-grandchildren, Rhythm, Tai Lynn, Treyson, Genna, Ariez, and Reyanne Fankhauser, Mason Fankhauser, and Scott McDermott.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Grein and Dean Grein; sister, Joan Shepardson; and a grandson, Scott Alan Fankhauser.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org) or to the North Platte animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 23, 2015 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.