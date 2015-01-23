Donald M. Osborn age 77 of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, formally of Hay Springs, Nebraska, passed away at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, Florida on January 5, 2015.

Mr. Osborn was born on September 28, 1937, in Rushville, Nebraska to Ova and Georgiana (Peters) Osborn. Survivors include his best friend Jean Beleck of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, his oldest daughter Donna Osborn-Smith and her husband Roger Smith of Alliance, Nebraska, his youngest daughter Suzanne Holmes and her husband Jay of Gothenburg, Nebraska, his grandchildren Cassie and Joe Kinney, Kiel and Brooke Holmes, Kelsey Holmes, Erica Smith, Courtney Smith, Nicholas Smith and Kyndal Holmes, his great grandchildren Jack and Evan Kinney, his sister and brother in law Kathie and Dennis King of Gordon, Nebraska, his sister in law Ruth Robbins and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald.

Mr. Osborn attended elementary and high school in Hay Springs, Nebraska. He graduated in 1956. He graduated from Nebraska State Teachers College at Chadron, Nebraska in 1960 with a major in Science and Math Education. He received a Masters Degree in Educational Administration in 1967 and Specialist Degree in 1971 from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He received grants from The National Science Foundation to study atomic and nuclear physics at the University of Nebraska, Omaha and Wayne State College.

He was a teacher of Math and Science in Broadwater and Pierce and a Principal at Laurel and Cozad. He served as a Superintendent of Schools in Big Springs, Guide Rock, Red Cloud and Campbell, all in Nebraska. He was very active in the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals and was President in 1975. He served on several state and national committees. He also served on the board of Nebraska Council of School Administrators. He was elected to two four-year terms on the Educational Service Unit 10 Board in Kearney, Nebraska. In Florida, he was elected to the board of The Groves Community District and also served on the board of Withlacoochee River Electric Coop Operation Round Up. He was involved in many volunteer activities including The Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center.

Mr. Osborn’s Memorial Service will be held on January 31, 2015, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Gordon, Nebraska. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life was held in Land O’ Lakes, Florida on January 9, 2015.

Memorials may be sent to University of Nebraska Foundation Sybouts Fund 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508 Gifts to this fund represent a significant long term investment in the future success of both the Department of Educational Administration and its students.