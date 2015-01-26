Clifford Leon Robins

Clifford (Cliff) L. Robins, 84, of Rushville, Neb. was surrounded by loved ones as he made his journey to meet the Lord on January 22, 2015 at Good Samaritan in Alliance, Neb.

He was born December 29, 1930 in Rushville Neb., the son of late Freida and Bennett Robins. He was the second youngest of his three siblings: Hope Tryon, Margaret Salisbury and the late Leonard Robins. He grew up and lived his life on the original Robins Homestead, Pine Tree Ranch north of Rushville. He graduated from Rushville High School in 1949. In 1950, at the age of 19, he joined the U.S. Navy. He spent three and a half years in the Korean “Conflict” and in Formosa on the Formosa Patrol. He was on the Aircraft Carrier USS BonHomme Richard CVA-31 during the Korean War, Task Force 7, and on the USS Salisbury Sound AV-13 when in Formosa. His most vivid memory was when they blew up the third largest earthen dam and hydroelectric plant in the world, on the Yalu River between Korea and the Red Sea. He was honorably discharge with a rank of MR3 in 1954.

In April of 1951 he married Dorothy Tinsley (Branson) and to this union 5 daughters were born. Clifford was extremely proud of his daughters Debbie, Diana, Darien, Demaris (Marlo) and Donelle. He loved telling the world about his five chicks and having the best looking hay crew around.

Cliff had a lively sense of humor and loved playing his guitar, singing and dancing. He loved telling stories through poetry and songs. Cliff was a great supporter of home town sports. One of his early passions as a young man was hunting coyotes, which lead him to racing greyhounds. In 1970 he started racing greyhounds on the Colorado circuit, and from there went on to own other kennels across the United States. In 1987, he decided to try his hand at raising greyhounds and training them for the track on the family homestead. During his stint on the race tracks, he had one dog named Miss Cyco that did exceptionally well and was the foundation of all the greyhound stock he raised. He retired from the raising and training of greyhounds between 2012 - 2013. However, his “hunt for the coyote” remained forever!

You lived life to the fullest. You achieved many great things, from raising and racing greyhounds, to the most insane coyote hunts. Your time here was full of adventure, and we’ll all miss your crazy stories, jokes and hugs! –your daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren!

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Leonard, and his youngest daughter Donelle Robins. He is survived by his 2 sisters Hope, and Margaret; daughters Debbie (Von) Keller, Diana (Bill) Mansell, Darien (Bill Rabeler) Allen, Demaris (Todd) Axthelm; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a special companion Nel Hinton.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, January 29, 2015 at the Alliance Nebraska Veterans Cemetery, followed by a memorial luncheon at the Rushville American Legion at 12:30 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Rushville Fire Department P.O. Box 498, Rushville, NE 69360.