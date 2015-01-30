Debra ‘Deb’ Jean Hugen left this earth on January 26, 2015, at Regional West Medical Center to join family and friends with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Deb was born to Gene and Nadine (McCray) Hupp on April 17, 1959 in Gordon, Nebraska. She grew up around Erwin, Nebraska, first on the Fuscher Ranch and later moving to the McCray Ranch on Highway 20. Deb loved ranch life as a child, where she could be around horses and her family’s Angus cattle. Deb always talked about her many cousins and neighborhood friends.

Deb started school at Erwin School and later attended the little one room school on the highway by her family’s home. Deb graduated from Gordon High School in 1977 and attended Chadron State College for four years where she obtained a degree in accounting. When she returned to Gordon she spent the rest of her life working for many great people and businesses.

Deb was chosen for the spirit of Christmas in the early 1980s. She also won a pass to see Marty Robbins back stage at the SCF&R, where she had a picture taken with him and her life long friend Bonnie Hopper. Deb loved bowling for the sale barn team and showing her son the trophies she won.

Deb had many fun times with friends and family and in the summer of 1988 she met her husband, Bryan at a wedding, where they were both part of the bridal party. In the spring of 1989 they were engaged. They had a beautiful fall wedding on October 21, 1989. In January of 1990 Deb received the most terrible news a person could get, when her liver was found to have an incurable disease. This did not get her down; Deb gave birth to their son Jeffrey on November of that same year and spent a month by his side in the neonatal room in Scottsbluff as he was two months premature. They were able to bring him home three weeks earlier than the doctors predicted. Deb gathered many cook books over the years and used them very well. Deb’s Rice-Crispis will be missed.

She received the greatest gift of life in December of 1997, a liver transplant. She never knew who gave this gift, but Deb cherished it for the rest of her life. Deb enjoyed watching her son and his friends grow and play sports together. Deb was honored to be a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

Deb is survived and missed by her husband Bryan Hugen, her son Jeffrey and his wife Hillari Hugen, and their son Benjamin Hugen, all of Gordon, Neb., her father Gene and wife Onda Hupp of Gordon, Neb., her brother Bill Hupp of Sacramento, Calif. and many close family and friends. Deb was preceded in death by her mother Nadine Hupp, both of her grandparents, her aunt Mary Hupp, her uncle Vern Hupp and her cousins Dianna and Joni.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, January 30, 2015, at the First Presbyterian Church, in Gordon, Neb. Burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the University of Nebraska Transplant Center, as this gave Deb over 17 more years of life. Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.