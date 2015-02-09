Doris Kearns

Doris E. Kearns, 93, of Rushville, Neb., died February 3, 2015, at Gordon Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 26, 1921, to Paul and Lulu (Squire) Stansbury at Creighton, Nebraska. She graduated from high school at Rushville, Neb.

Doris married Paul Thomas Kearns on March 23, 1941. She spent most of her life being a farm wife and raising their six children. She was also the owner and operator of D-D’s Boutique for 24 years.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Altar Society, the Luncheon Craft Club and the Red Hat Society.

Doris played a key role in her grandkids and great grandkids activities across the US. She could remember each birthday and anniversary of each of her 27 grandkids and 49 great grandkids her entire life. Anyone could talk to Doris and confide in her, without fear of judgment.

Survivors include her children, Barbara (Stan) Morin of Plainville, Kan., Dorothy Coomes of Rushville, Lloyd (Sharon) Kearns of Hay Springs, Kathy (Dave) Eaton of McCook, Neb., Floyd ‘Buster’ Kearns of Gordon, and Larry Kearns of Highmore, S.D., 27 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, her brother John Paul (Darlene) Stansbury and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Kearns and grandson Danny Kearns.

A Prayer Service was held Friday, February 6, 2015, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rushville, Neb. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday February 7, 2015, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.