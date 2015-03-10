Memorial services for Lynn Pavelka of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2015 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron with Father Tim Stoner and Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Martin Cemetery in Deweese, Nebraska at a later date.

Mr. Pavelka passed away on March 9, 2015 at his home in Chadron.

Lynn was born on August 16, 1957 in Hastings, Nebraska.

He was 57.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

