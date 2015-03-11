Memorial services For Lynn Pavelka will be Saturday, March 14, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron, Nebraska with Father Timothy L. Stoner and Dr. Russ Seger officiating. A vigil will be held on Friday, March 13, 2015 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s.

Inurnment will take place at St. Martins Cemetery, Deweese, Nebraska at a later date.

Lynn Joseph Pavelka, age 57, from Chadron, Nebraska died on Monday, March 10, 2015 at his home.

He was born August 16, 1957 in Hastings, Nebraska to Alvin and Viola (Ostdiek) Pavelka. His siblings included: Arlene (Gary) Quellet, Bonnie Machin, Darrell (Diane) Pavelka, Brian Pavelka, Cheryl (Steve) Waples, Sheila Pavelka (deceased). He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in Fairfield, Neb. Lynn grew up in Fairfield, Neb., lived in Lincoln after High School, and moved to Ogallala, Neb., where his son Brandon was born. He later moved to Chadron where he has lived for the past 26 years.

Lynn married Darla Larsen in 1982. They had one son, Brandon Pavelka. Lynn and Darla were later divorced. He met Pam Rogers in 1997 and together shared a life for 18 years which included Brandon and Pam’s two sons, Shawn and Kyle.

Lynn worked for Source Gas the past 26 years. He was also known around town for his amazing masonry skills. He completed numerous projects around the area.

Lynn was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish.

He is survived by Pam Rogers of the home, son Brandon Pavelka of Hot Springs, S.D., Pam’s sons Shawn and Kyle of Kemmerer, Wyo.; Father, Alvin Pavelka of Woodstock, Ga., siblings Arlene (Gary) Quellet of Woodstock, Ga., Bonnie Machin of Acworth, Ga., Darrel (Diane) Pavelka of Wichita, Kan., Brian Pavelka of Atlanta, Ga., Cheryl (Steve) Waples of Lincoln, Neb., 7 nieces, 1 grandniece, 1 grandnephew, and four grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his Mother Viola (Ostdiek) Pavelka on Dec. 28, 2010, and sister Sheila Pavelka on May 19, 1968.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Holmes, Randy Mathis, Ken Costello, Clarence Morgan, Darrell Pavelka, Brian Pavelka, Steve Waples, DJ Fox, Roy Leibbrandt, and Jack Billings.

A memorial has been established for the Youth Services in Chadron. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

