Edna Mae Garner Ryan, 82, of Hyannis, died Monday, April 6, 2015 at the Hemingford Community Care Center.

Edna was born on March 10, 1933 in Gordon, Neb. to Ted and Marcella (McClain) Evans.

She married Marshall Curtis Garner June 15, 1951. To this union six children were born: Curtis Ray Garner, wife Colleen, Marshall Garner, wife Mari, Roxie Evans, husband Jimmy, Ginger Correll, Robin Butrick, and Ted Garner. She is survived by her children, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, her brother Charles Evans and sisters Darlene Schwaderer and Lucreta Burke.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Dallas and her sister, Lois.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational Church in Hyannis. Burial will follow at the Hyannis cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Grant County Ambulance Service or to the Hyannis Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.