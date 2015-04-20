Boyd L. Holtmeier

Boyd Lavern Holtmeier, 57, passed away on April 19, 2015, in his home after a long battle with amyloidosis. He was born July 28, 1957, in Fairbury, Neb. to Lavern and Shirley (Grote) Holtmeier. He was raised on the family farm in Fairmont, Neb. He then attended Fairmont High School and graduated in 1976.

Boyd worked various jobs in feedlots, construction and auction service but spent the majority of his life doing what he loved: farming. It was his passion to buy and restore antique tractors. He was an auction junkie with an incredible memory and was blessed with a gift of mechanical talent.

He served on the St. Peters Church council for a term. He was a member and past president of the Highway 20 Tractor Club.

Boyd married Vanee Norquist in 1982 and had two children: Jackie (Holtmeier) Reed and Christopher Holtmeier.

Boyd moved to Mirage Flats south of Hay Springs, Neb. in 1996. He worked for Roger RIncker for several years before they formed a partnership named B & R Equipment and continued to work together.

Boyd married Paula (Hoffman) Holtmeier in 1999. He gained two step-daughters: Sarah (Murray) Dorshorst and Abigail Murray. Later he and Paula had Rebekah Holtmeier.

Boyd was very passionate in life and enjoyed the company of his family and friends. He was the unofficial Mayor of Mirage Flats and will be forever known for his laughter and his pranks.

He is survived by his loving wife Paula; his children Jackie (Jesse) Reed of McCool Junction, Neb., Christopher Holtmeier of McCool Junction, Neb., Rebekah Holtmeier of Hay Springs, Neb., Sarah (Joe) Dorshorst of Hay Springs, Neb., Abigail Murray (and fiancé Brian Cregger) of Parker, Colo.; his mother Shirley (Grote) Holtmeier of Ravenna, Neb.; his siblings Diane (Dale) Delka of Superior, Neb., Verla (John) Barber of Lincoln, Neb.; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by his sister Sondra (Holtmeier) Hafer and his father Lavern Holtmeier.

Funeral services for Boyd L. Holtmeie of Hay Springs, Neb. will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2015, at the St. Peters Lutheran church at Mirage Flats south of Hay Springs with Pam Anderson officiating. Burial will take place at the St. Peters Cemetery at Mirage Flats.

A wake service will take place at St. Peters Lutheran church at Mirage Flats south of Hay Springs from 6 to 8 p.m.

A memorial has been established for the Amyloidosis Foundation. Visit www.amyloidosis.org for more information. Donations may also be sent to Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary, P.O. Box 443, Hay Springs, NE.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements for Boyd L Holtmeier.