Jane Marie (Heller) Waters

Jane Waters passed away on April 8, 2015, at Albany Medical Center, from the effects of multiple strokes and recurring infections. Jane was born on June 24, 1947, in Seattle, Wash. to Verna (Hindman) Heller and Robert L. Heller, both of whom predeceased her. There was much love between Jane and her aunt Maxine Kearns, who is still living on her own in Nebraska at the age of 90. The families regularly visited Aunt Maxine and Uncle Mark. There have are many relatives in Nebraska, and they have always had close ties.

She had three siblings: Patsy Dahl; Adele Harvey, husband Ed; and Robert M. Heller, wife Michelle. She had a sister-in-law Linda Waters and sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Hector Allen and many nieces and nephews. Jane’s mother-in-law, Dorothy Waters, also predeceased her. Jane had a very special neighbor when she was growing up named “Auntie” Adele, who also predeceased her and will always be remembered fondly. There were also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

After graduating from Lincoln High School in Seattle in 1965, Jane went on to graduate from the University of Washington in 1969 and after graduation moved east where she met her husband to be, Jack Waters, at their first day of teaching in Waterford, N.Y. They were married on February 17, 1973, in St. Johnsville, N.Y. They both pursued further studies, getting their master’s degrees from Buffalo State College in 1976 . Jane also studied at the City College of New York and the New School for Social Research in New York City. Jane and Jack and their many four footed friends loved New York City. Jane was an employee of the City of New York until 1984, when she and Jack relocated to the Albany area, where she went back to her first love, which was teaching. They moved to Binghamton in 2005 where Jane continued teaching until her retirement.

Jack and Jane started acquiring pig collectibles in the early 1970s and they continued for decades. They collected pigs from not only the United States, but from wherever they traveled. Hardly any pig collectible escaped their attention, leading to a house filled with pigs of all sorts. Even Christmas was devoted to the collection, with four Christmas trees fully decorated with pig ornaments.

Jane volunteered at the Susquehanna Nursing Home in Binghamton. She also helped many people including her sister-in-law, Linda. Linda achieved a much better quality of life in a special group home that Jane found for her. Jane’s fun and trusting personality served her students and friends well, along with any dogs or cats who needed her.

Special thanks from Jack go to Mary Beth Jones of Apalachin; Wilda VanOrman, Shirlee Spence and Linda Howes all from the Albany area, who have been blessings during the last months of Jane’s life. Special thanks also to the staff of Albany Medical Center on the fourth floor of Building C who were so compassionate, competent, and caring. You made all of this so much less difficult to bear by being so helpful. Thank you so much.

At her request there will not be a memorial service for Jane. It would mean so much to Jane if you could consider a donation to an animal shelter, or adopt a needy animal. Jane had a beautiful heart. She never turned away a needy person, dog, or cat. It would be very appropriate to pass that on, in her memory.