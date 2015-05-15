Caroline (Knudsen) Parkhurst

Caroline Eugenia Knudsen, daughter of Eugene and Bessie (Triplett) Knudsen, was born December 14, 1933 in Gordon, Neb. Her childhood days were spent at the family ranch south of Merriman, also known as the Balfe Post Office.

She attended elementary school at the Metzger and Happy Valley Schools. She graduated from Gordon High School in 1951.

Caroline married Donald Parkhurst on May 9, 1952. To this union three children were born, Donetta in 1953, Danita in 1955 and Robert in 1957. Don and Caroline lived in the Gordon area until 1958, when they moved to the Borman ranch near Valentine.

Caroline was a loving wife and mother. She loved hosting family get-togethers, her flower gardens and dancing the night away with Don. She never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Reta Conner and Colleen Parkhurst; brother, Calvin Knudsen and infant twin great granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Don; children, Donetta (Leland) Monroe of Tok, Ark., Danita (Duane) Kime of Valentine, Rob (Janet) Parkhurst of Cody, grandchildren, Scott (Natalie) Monroe, Carri (John) Hallock, Tracy Carpenter, Jon (Rachel) Kime, Nicole (Paul) Hotz, Zane (fiancé-Anna) Parkhurst and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother-in-law Darrell (Carol) Parkhurst and sister-in-law Deloris (Bob) Hutton and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held on Friday, May 15 at the United Methodist Church in Valentine. Burial will be at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine was entrusted with service arrangements.