Larry R. Cushing, 58, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, May 17, 2015 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff after a long battle with melanoma.

Larry was born Aug 8, 1956 in Rushville, Neb. to Dennis and Kathleen (DeWitt) Cushing. He attended school in Rushville and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Nickelson on March 13, 1977. To this union, two sons, Larry and Landon were born. Larry worked in the auto industry for several years before becoming the territory sales manager for Phillip Morris USA (Altria). He soon became known as the “Marlboro Man” and worked there until he was unable to work due to ill health.

Larry loved Broncos football, Nebraska Cornhuskers and the white sandy beaches of Cancun… and don’t forget the music trivia at 18th Street on Fridays with his friends. He was a dedicated volunteer of the 23 Club where he served as coach, commissioner, groundskeeper, sign painter, concession taster, and anything else to keep the organization a success. Larry was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, and grandpa.

He is survived by his wife Linda of Scottsbluff; son Larry (Jamie) of Omaha and Landon (Ashlee) of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandsons Jameson and Damien; parents Dennis and Kathleen Cushing of Torrington, Wyo.; siblings Brenda (Harland) Allen, Wes (Erika) Cushing, DeAnn Koerber, and Kim (Rob) Jackson; in laws Connie (Keith) Heinrich, Helen (Tom) Whyte, Lorrie (Rick) Cox, Lisa (Pat) McDonald; numerous nieces and nephews including his special niece Jamie Nickal and special nephews Gary Nickal and Matthew Cox and many close friends.

His brother in law Ken Koerber, paternal grandparents Dick and Clara Cushing and maternal grandparents Larry and Milla DeWitt preceded him in death.