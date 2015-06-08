Harold Ray Featherngill known to his friends and family as (Feather) passed away on June 6, 2015 at the Ponderosa Villa Nursing Home in Crawford, NE. He was born July 12, 1943 in Odessa, Texas to Paul Chester and Ollie Opal (Allen) Featherngill. His family moved to Spring Lake, TX and then to Olton, TX when he was an infant. Harold attended Olton High School where he played football for four years graduating in 1961.

Harold married Patricia Elaine Bowen on July 14, 1962. He attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock and worked as a baggage handler at the Lubbock Airport. In January 1969, the family moved to Chadron, Nebraska where he ranched with his family until 1989.

He worked for many years at the Chadron Sale Barn and later for MidContinent Livestock Supplements. He spent several years in Florida as an Ag Extension Agent and later retired to Mercedes Texas. Harold had been a resident at Ponderosa Villa Nursing Home for 2 ½ years.

Harold is survived by his 4 children; Sons; Wade (Leslie) Featherngill of Liberty, TX ; Bret (Katie) Featherngill of Chadron, NE; Matt (Jean) Featherngill of Cleveland, TN; and Daughter, Ginger Featherngill of Wright, WY; and his brother Edward Featherngill of Clearwater, FL. He had 7 granddaughters, Kayla & Alyssa Hampton of Hyannis, NE; Kennin, Paige, Graecyn & Briley Featherngill of Cleveland, TN; and Emily Featherngill of Chadron, NE. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ollie Featherngill, his sister Billye Cutshall and two nephews Bryan and Sheldon Johnson.

A memorial has been established for the Dawes County 4-H Foundation. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberalainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial services for Harold Featherngill of Chadron will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2015 at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron at 2:00 PM with Dr. Russ Seger officiating.