Henry Scherbarth

Funeral services for Henry Edward Scherbarth of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Friday June 12, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska with Pastor Peter Bertram officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs City Cemetery.

Henry Edward Scherbarth was born on December 9, 1919, the youngest of three children, to Fred and Mary Scherbarth of Hay Springs and died June 8, 2015 at the age of 95. He lived and died in the house where he was born. Henry was baptized July 13, 1920 and confirmed June 24, 1934 in the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs.

Formal education included elementary grades in a one-room schoolhouse near his home, high school in Hay Springs (the class of 1938) and geological studies on the GI bill at the Geological Institute of America in Los Angeles.

Henry was drafted into the army in 1942 and served in New Guinea and Australia without a furlough until discharged in 1947. While in Basic Training he proved to be an excellent marksman only to be surpassed by his company captain. (It is said that he could hit a silver dollar on the fence south of his house about 100 yards away.) After the war Henry returned to ranch with his parents.

Geraldine Ruleau became his June 13, 1950. Henry and Gerry provided a home, during childhood and adolescent years for Nick Provost, Susan Bigler, Herb Red Cloud and others. Their nephews, the Stultz boys, Mike and Paul, spent several summers with them and learned to hunt rocks from Henry.

Henry accumulated a great pile of special rocks from the Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota area some of which he turned into bola ties and necklaces. His collection also includes rocks from other areas of the world.

Besides hunting rocks, he also hunted wild game-deer in Nebraska and South Dakota, coyotes up and down the local roads, ducks, pheasants and grouse.

There was also time to fish. One of his earlier exploits was to catch a large trout with his bare hands from a pool in Bordeaux Creek. Fishing took him to Alaska to chase salmon and halibut.

When he had time, he farmed. Henry was especially proud of his Hereford cows. He was also noted for raising purebred Corriedale sheep especially for their wool. Crops included corn, wheat, oats, barley, alfalfa, etc. He was an active farmer to the end.

On March 19, 1992 Geraldine, his wife, passed away. In the years following Arlin Scherbarth and Rodney Scherbarth, his nephews’ sons assisted Henry on the farm. Rodney worked with Henry during the last 25 years.

Henry Edward Scherbarth is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine, parents Fred and Mary Scherbarth; his brother, Leonard; and his sister, Rosemarie Blundell. Survivors include his many nieces and nephews and their families.

Memorial has been established for the Zion Lutheran Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.