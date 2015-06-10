Joseph “Bubs” Heiting

Funeral services will be held for Bubs Heiting, Saturday, June 13, 2015 at 10:00 am at the Lister-Sage Community Center in Hay Springs with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Everyone is invited to a lunch and sharing of the wonderful memories of Bubs at the Community Hall in Hay Springs following the services.

Joseph Gerard “Bubs” Heiting passed away on June 9, 2015. Bubs was born on the family farm south of Hay Springs on May 2, 1932 to Henry (Dick) and Thora Heiting. He was named after his grandpa but will jokingly tell you that his mom nicknamed him Bubs, which meant “Danish angel.”

Bubs worked on the family farm while attending school at Sandridge and Hay Springs High School where he participated in football and basketball. Bubs graduated in 1949 and worked for a brief period for the local REA. Bubs joined the Navy in 1952 and was stationed in Alameda, California.

On June 1, 1954 Bubs and Joan Knapp were married at the Lutheran Church on the Mirage Flats. They then returned to CA to finish his term in the Navy. Bubs and Joan then came home and moved back to the farm to start their family and to continue what he loved most, farming. In the late 1960’s, he purchased the farm, which he operated with his boys and wife for nearly 50 years. From this union six children were born: Steven, Shawn, Timothy, Michael, Patrick and Tori.

Bubs was a proud life time member of the American Legion and always enjoyed being able to converse and joke with fellow legionnaires. He immensely enjoyed spending time with his children and later his grandchildren (great) became his pride and joy. Bubs was never afraid of hard work and was always willing to help others. He loved playing cards and especially enjoyed the “cribbage lessons” that he gave his grandkids. Bubs was happiest when surrounded by family and friends.

Bubs is survived by his loving wife Joan of 61 years, along with his sister Linda DeVeny, sister-in-law Shirley Heiting, sister-in-law Helen Strotheide, and brother-in-law Bob (Joyce) Knapp. Also leaving to mourn are his children: son, Steve (Barb) Heiting, daughter, Shawn (Cyrus) Hartman, daughter-in-law Lori McClaren, son, Pat Heiting, and daughter Tori (Troy) Skeen. Bubs is further survived by 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.

Bubs was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Tim and Mike, brother Don, infant sister, in-laws Reggie and Susie Knapp and brother-in-law Ralph Strotheide.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

