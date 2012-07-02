Doyle Johnson, 86, passed away on August 17, 2011, at the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs.

Doyle was born on June 21, 1925, in Loup City, Nebraska.

His survivors include: wife, Marybell Johnson of Rushville; sons Doug (Kathy) Johnson of Crete, Illinois and Larry (Lisa) Johnson of Chadron; daughters Carol Johnson of Sturgis, South Dakota and Rhoda (Calvin) Coomes of Chadron; brother JJ (Virginia) Johnson of Hay Springs, Nebraska; sisters Lorna (Dale) Christoffersen of Chadron and Joann (Wes) Wilsey of Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Funeral services for Doyle Johnson were held on Monday, August 22, 2011, at the United Methodist Church in Rushville with Pastor Rod Heilbrun officiating. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery. A visitation was held on Sunday, August 21, 2011, at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron.

A memorial has been established for the United Methodist Church of Rushville. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337. Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com. Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.