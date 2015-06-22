Corale “Dood” Vay Parker, 81, of Hay Springs passed away Thursday, June 18, 2015. She was born January 25, 1934 to William Harrison and Viola (Bristol) Smith. Corale spent the majority of her life caring for children, first as director of Head Start and then many years in her home daycare, where she was ‘grandma’ to all she cared for.

Dood is survived by her husband William Parker of Hay Springs; sister Diane (Dave) Hill of Rapid City, SD; brother Duane (Rosalie) of Pullayup, WA; sister-in-laws Joan Smith of Rapid City, SD and Pat Smith of Hartford, SD. She is also survived by her children Brad (Linda) Parker of Gillette, WY; Craig Parker of Hay Springs; Scott (Terri) Parker of Hay Springs; and Kelly Parker of Rapid City, SD; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and four brothers, her grandsons Christopher William Parker and Owen Bradley Parker.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.