Eula Mae Van Matre, 86, died Tuesday, July 7, 2015 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Alliance, Nebraska.

She was born February 22, 1929 in Stamford, Nebraska to Hugh and Elsie (Anderson) Pittman.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Bridget) Miller and Sarah (David) Criss, of Alliance, and Garrett Miller of Asheville, North Carolina; 7 great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Linda Miller of Alliance. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne Van Matre and her son, Paul Van Matre.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at the Gordon Cemetery in Gordon, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.