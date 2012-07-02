Donald Leonard Shuster, 85, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, August 12, 2011. Donald was born June 24, 1926, on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to John and Gladys (Moore) Shuster. Donald attended school in South Dakota until 1939, when the family moved to a farm west of Gordon, NE, then continued his education in Nebraska. Donald married Geraldine Kudrna on August 22, 1948, at Donald’s parent’s homestead near Gordon. Donald farmed for 20 years with his father before moving to Lincoln.

Donald and Geraldine bought a small grocery store in the north bottoms and owned in until retirement in 1986. He was well known for his premium sausage. After retirement, he went back to his first love, which was welding, where he made garden windmills. He also enjoyed playing cards and traveling. Donald was a past member of the Lincoln Grocers Association, past officer of Welfare Society Inc., present member of WSI and WSI coffee club, and a member of the Fremont Eagles.

Donald is survived by his wife, Geraldine; they were married for almost 63 years. He is also survived by his sons Larry, Michael, and Patrick (Diane) of Lincoln; Shirley (John) Lindley of Madison, AL; Linda (Michael) Olson of Martell; sister Darlene Baker of Lincoln; brother John (Janice) of Laramie, WY; grandchildren Melissa (Tyler) Smith, Aaron Shuster, Gena Olson of Lincoln, Wade Olson of Martell; two great-granddaughters Jaylee Likens of Hallam and Marley Olson of Martell; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Donald was proceded in death by grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles, and his two brothers, Edward and Paul.

There will be no funeral services. Cards and memorials can be sent to Aspen Cremation and Burial Services, 4822 Cleveland St. Lincoln, NE 68504, 1245 Peach St., Lincoln, NE 68502, or WSI, 1430 N. 10th, Lincoln, NE 68508