Funeral services for Helen Wild, 79, of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, July 31, 2015 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2015 at 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel

Mrs. Wild passed away on July 27, 2015 at Chadron Community Hospital.

Helen (Laue) Wild was born on February 18, 1936 in Chadron, Nebraska to Ralph H. and Mary (Alexander) Laue. Helen has a brother, Ralph E. Laue.

Helen married Waymann Wild on July 19, 1952 and they settled into ranching on his parent’s ranch at Slim Buttes on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Helen and Waymann had three children, Jess, Dan, and Molly that grew up wearing boots and jeans. When Molly, the youngest started kindergarten they bought a home in Chadron.

Helen managed a convenience store for eight years until it was sold. She then went to work at the Chadron Medical Clinic and became Dr. Rasmussen’s assistant for fifteen years until he retired. Her greatest pride and achievement was her children and their spouses, her eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.