Funeral services for Jack D. Heesacker of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2015 at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2015 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron.

Mr. Heesacker passed away on August 1, 2015 at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Jack was born on January 26, 1931 on the family farm in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

He was 84.

A memorial has been established for a Projector and Screen for the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie Dean Heesacker, 84, was born January 26, 1931 to Con and Faie Heesacker at the family farm in Hay Springs.

Jack was the 5th child of the family of six. Jack met his soul mate, Pauline Murdock, at a young age and celebrated 64 years of life together.

His greatest love was his children, his farm which be began farming at a very young age, his animals, and growing gardens. Later in his life, his passion was his grandkids, his great-grandkids, and a little gambling too.

Jack has passed through life and is now home with his parents, daughter Janell Kay, brother Marvin, and Sisters Bonnie, Bette, and Joan. He is survived by his wife Pauline, son Jim (Sandy) Heesacker, daughters Delila (Mike) Bartels, Cathy (Jerry) Dahlgren, brother Larry, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. With a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.