Aden “Lee” Zobel, 86, long time resident of Hay Springs, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home in Aurora, Colorado on August 24, 2011.

Aden was born August 18, 1925, to Arthur and Ethel Zobel in Alliance, Nebraska.

Lee was united in marriage to Virginia Shaughnessy February 18, 1947, and moved to Hay Springs, Nebraska in 1961. They had 4 children; Gary, Diana, Kathleen, and Mary Margaret.

He served in the U.S. Army, WWII, and the Korean War. He was also a member of the Gordon Fire Department, and served for over 50 years with the Hay Springs Fire Department where he was Chief for many years. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion and an active member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Lee is survived by his sister, Pat Robbins of Alliance, NE; sister-in-law Irene Zobel of Alliance; daughters, Diana (Bill) Jarvis of Aurora, CO, Kathleen (Clifford) LaFreniere of Park Rapids, MN, and Elaine Zobel of Hoxie, KS; grandchildren, Christina Bolger of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin (Crystal) Jarvis of Aurora, Lance (Misty) Zobel of Grand Island, Heather (Anthony) Walsh of Grand Forks, ND, Russell LaFreniere of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Tanya Zobel-McFadden of Hoxie; great-grandchildren, Farraen, Haelly, Lane, Josie, Hannah, Karlee, and Cayden, and numerous other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ethel Zobel; his loving wife of 60 years, Virginia; daughter, Mary Margaret Zobel; son, Gary Zobel; brothers, Phil, Herald, Ray, Gene and Melvin Zobel; sisters Merle Mann and Iva Mae Taylor; and an infant great-grandson, Nathan.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 2, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs with Father Tim Stoner and Father James Joseph officiating. Burial will be at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Alliance, Nebraska. A Rosary will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church Thursday, September 1, 2011, at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials have been established for St. Columbkille Catholic Church and the Hay Springs Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Drabbels, P.O. Box 443 Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.