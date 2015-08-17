Barbara Ann DeWolfe

Barbara A. DeWolfe, 75, of Superior, Wis., died Saturday August 8, 2015 after succumbing to systemic cancer following a brave and honorable fight. She was compassionately cared for by her family, and by the kind staff of both Golden Living Center and Essentia Hospice Team.

She was born in Cody, Wyo., on May 17, 1940 to William and Louise (Sayles) Blankenbaker. After a brief marriage, Louise remarried Roy Lloyd Putney.

Barbara always considered Roy as her true father from that point on. She was raised in Meeteetse, Wyo., on the Phelps Ranch where her mother worked as a ranch cook and her father worked as a cowboy and ranch hand. She had a happy childhood with many beloved animals to include ponies, horses, dogs, bunnies, chickens, and even a hand-tamed Mule deer. She enjoyed 4-H Club where she raised and showed sheep and cattle. She also played trumpet in the high school band.

She married James Case on September 24, 1956 with whom she had a five year marriage. She later met James “Jim” H. DeWolfe with whom she fell for the first time she laid eyes on him. They married November 10, 1966, and shared a loving marriage until his passing on April 21, 1999. Together they lovingly raised their family through thick and thin, never wavering in their parenting ways. Through their example they instilled a deep abiding sense of place, unconditional love, sense of humor, compassion, service to others, humility, selflessness, tenacity, and strong pioneering work ethic. Barbara was known for her kindness, how she faced things head-on with determination and resolve, her pluck and storytelling, willingness to help others, and true-blue friendship. She absolutely adored her children and family and was whole-heartedly dedicated to them and their happiness.

She is survived by her brother, Larry (Norma) Putney of Cody, Wyo.; five children, James “Jim” R. Case, Riverton, Wyo., Tina Degele, Billings, Mont., Mitzi DeWolfe, Austin, Texas, Gerald DeWolfe, Austin, Texas and Kyla DeWolfe-Johnson (Edward Johnson), Poplar, Wis. and loving friend Bruce Hessler of Minn.

She is also survived by five sisters-in-law, Margaret (Jimmy) Clepper, Pharr, Texas, Vera DeWolfe Faulk, Alice Brewer and Francis Walton, all of Gordon, Neb.; five grandchildren, Cory (Massey Mayo) Case of Minnemucca, Nev., Leslie (Matt) Hislop, Winnemucca, Nev., Jeremy Hoshaw (Marci Perez), West Yellowstone, Mont., Blaine Case, Atlanta, Ga. and Brandon Case of Texas and six beautiful great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, infant baby sister Sharon Putney, her infant son Blaine Case, and her daughter Sherrie A. Case.

An informal memorial service will be held on Labor Day Weekend in Meeteetse, Wyo. Please contact daughter Kyla for details at 5454 S. Presley Drive, Poplar, WI 54864.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

