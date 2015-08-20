Errol E. Brakeman, 74, passed away on July 20, 2015. Born February 18, 1941, in Newcastle, Wyo. to Everett O. and Leigh S. (Petty) Brakeman. After graduating from Gordon High School in 1959, Errol joined the U.S. Army as a signal corpsman. In 1967, he married the love of his life, Joan, and together, they had two children and three grandchildren. He loved working with his hands and delving into anything mechanical. Errol worked most of his life in Gordon, working for the Gordon Journal, Sloan Irrigation and the Farmer’s Co-Op. He also spent a few years working at the Tin Lizzy Casino in Deadwood, S.D. before retiring in 2005. Errol loved antique cars, photography, reloading, collecting and shooting firearms, HAM radio and camping. Founding member of the Northwest Nebraska Vintage Car Club and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Gordon. The thing that Errol loved the most in his life was his family. Errol was a wonderful storyteller and had an infectious laugh. He was also a great listener. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that knew him. He was a loyal friend and a loving father and husband.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Joan (Forster), Gordon, Neb.; children, Shelley (Mick) Dragoo of Lead, S.D.; Jonathan (Sonya) Brakeman of Lincoln, Neb.; grandchildren, Kaman (Ashley) Dragoo and Sky Dragoo all of Lead, S.D.; Savana Brakeman of Lincoln, Neb.; uncle Darrell Petty and aunt Hazel Baker; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents; brother Maurice L. “Morris” Brakeman, brother-in-law, Ward Forster and many aunts and uncles.

Memorial Service will be held at September 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Gordon’s First Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made at the First National Bank in Gordon designated for the Gordon Senior Center.