Cherlyn Joyce Nelson

Cheri was born November 26. 1947 to Lester and Stella (Dieriex) Gilliam at Rushville, Neb. She was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Rushville. She attended Rushville Elementary School and graduated from Rushville High School in 1966. Cheri attended Lincoln School of Commerce and received a degree as a legal secretary in 1968.

On December 28, 1968, she married Claire E. Nelson of Craig, Neb. at the United Methodist Church in Rushville. They settled in Sioux City, IA. where she worked at a local legal firm while Claire finished his degree at Morningside College following his military training. She later worked for Farm Credit Services in Norfolk for more than 31 years.

Cheri was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner, where she served on the memorial committee and was a member of WELCA. She was also an active quilt maker with the sew and sew group at church. Her artistic, baking and sewing talents were shared with her daughter Cherisee and sons Chris and Chad during their 4-H years in Madison and Cuming County fairs. She loved to garden and sold produce at Farmer’s markets and roadside stands She loved to cook for her family and friends. She was a member of Xi Gamma Alpha sorority for 37 years and served in several capacities as well as ‘queen’. She and Claire were members of the 49’s Square Dance Club for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Claire, of over 46 years, son Chad and his wife Jenifer of Dodge, Neb.; son Christopher and friend Ricki Broady and granddaughter Payton, who was the joy of her life, all of Brock, Neb., sisters Joan Arthur of Mission Viejo, Cal., and Phyllis Anderson of Rushville and neices and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Cherisee Ann in 1991 and sister Donna Lehman Platt.

Cheri was so loved by her family and friends. She was a brave and strong fighter in her long battle with cancer for nearly five years. She so loved her supporter in her fight including her friends, family, doctors, nurses, dialysis staff and so many more, God Bless them one and all and God Bless Cheri!