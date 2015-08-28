Dorothy M. Anderson went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 26, 2015. She was born on January 3, 1933 to Henry and Martha Schwarting at Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

After graduating from Gordon High School she married Richard Anderson and to this union three children were born, Carol, Scott and Doug. Dorothy worked at Annett Ford, Borman Chevrolet, Gordon Memorial Hospital and the First National Bank.

She married the love of her life, Robert Anderson on April 23, 1994. Dorothy retired in 1996 and started traveling. She made it to all of the 50 states, the lower providences of Canada, Europe, and Mexico. She did volunteer work locally when she was home. She helped to build churches, rebuilding homes after Katrina, and working at wild life refuges.

Her greatest loves were her Heavenly Father, family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Robert Anderson, her daughter Carol Sweeney (Les Anderson), her son Scott (Jean) Ladely, step-daughters Susan Kamerzell, Laura (Karl) Morledge and Mary Anderson, her sister Lola (Stanley) Kruse, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lyle (Irene) Schwarting, sister, Mildred (Elden) Hanna, son Douglas R. Ladely, granddaughter Monica Marie Sweeney and one great-grandchild.

Memorial services were held Saturday August 29, 2015, 10:00 am, at Grace Lutheran Church, Gordon, NE. Inurnment burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Grace Lutheran Church and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.