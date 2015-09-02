Janelle “Kay” Hull passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 7, 2015 in Dubois, Wyo. She was 67.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 25 at 3 PM at St Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Dubois. A carry-in luncheon followed.

Janelle Kay Hull was born May 28, 1948 in Baker, Mont.

When she was eight, her family relocated to Rushville, Neb, where she graduated high school. After high school, she worked as a licensed beautician for seven years.

She married the love of her life, Terry Hull of Gordon Neb. on June 27, 1970. In August 1970, they moved to Scottsbluff, Neb. and then to Chadron, Neb. in January 1976, where they raised their two children, Ty and Jay.

Before moving To Dubois in 1993, Mrs. Hull worked at Chadron Community Hospital and also at Crestview Care Center as a CNA. While in Chadron, she also ran a day care center.

After moving to Dubois, she worked in home health care, the Country Store, the Pit Stop, Super Foods and the Opportunity Shop.

She enjoyed helping people and was a CNA for 30 years.

Her family said she also enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, rock hunting, camping, driving around and, most of all, being with her family, grandchildren and many pets.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Hull, her son and daughter-in-law, Ty and Ashlee Hull; her son and grandchildren, Jay Hull, Daniel Hull, and Cecil Hull, all of Dubois; and her brother, Kelly Grant and family of Gordon, Neb.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald G. Grant; her mother, Shirley Ellis; and stepfather Gordon Ellis.