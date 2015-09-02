Kathleen Mary Sanders Rudy

Katie, as she was known, was born to Allen and Mary Sanders in Irwin, Neb on June 15, 1920 and passed way on Aug. 29, 2015 in Lomita, Cal.

After her 33 years as Production Control Supervisor for Boeing Aircraft she retired and with her husband Bill enjoyed traveling in their Airstream travel trailer visiting all 50 states. They both looked forward to the annual Airstream Rally where they renewed friendships from year to year.

Katie is survived by her husband Bill of 48 years, two daughters Karen (Bob) Palmer of Rushville, Neb. and Karmen (John) Dezso of Torrance, Cal., 7 Grandchildren: Marty (Karmen) Palmer and Karla (Dale) Ruleau of Rushville Neb.; Mark (Soni) Palmer of Alliance, Neb.; Marvin (Laura) Palmer of Creston, Iowa; Kami (Terry) Krajewski of Grant, Neb.; Kris Gillespie of Rancho Palos Verdes, Cal.; Kim (Mike) Erbe of Rolling Hills Estates, Cal.; 12 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren; nephews Joe Allen and Steve Sanders, nieces Tara Hooper, Teresa Risse and Toni Solano

Preceding her in death were her parents Allen and Mary Sanders, brother Lyle (Lora) Sanders, two infant brothers and two great granddaughters, Kyla Vincent and Chelsey Palmer.

A Shelter service was held Wednesday, September 2, 2015 at 11:45 at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Cal.