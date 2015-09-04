Darrell Wayne Westover

Darrell Westover, 75, died September 1, 2015, at his home in Alma, Neb.

Darrell was born July 16, 1940, to Preston and Rachel Westover. He was the youngest of five children and joined Alton, Freddie, Iris Orvela and Eva. He attended and graduated from Gordon High School.

He lived in Minnesota for 42 years. Darrell worked at several different jobs; road construction, farming and Home Crest Patio Furniture, where he was for 22 years and retired from there at the age of 62.

He was a ‘happy go lucky’ person. He loved to play jokes and tell them. We always knew when he was happy because he would sing. Darrell lived with Freddie and his wife Sue for 9 months before his death and there were many times in the night they were awaken by his singing and talking. They felt blessed to have him live with them until his death. Darrell would keep saying, “I want to go to Mom.”

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Rachel, and two sisters, Eva and Orvela. He is survived by his brothers Alton and wife Dorothy Westover and Freddie and wife Sue Ann Westover both of Alma, Neb., and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and friends.

Graveside services were held Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, 2:00 p.m. at the Gordon Cemetery.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.