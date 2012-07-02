Herbert F. Werden, 82, of Gordon, Nebraska, died August 24, 2011, at the Department of Veteran Affairs in Ft. Meade, South Dakota.

He served in the U.S. Army during WW II from 1946 to 1947.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; four sons, Mark, Greg, Bill and Abilio; five daughters, Kathy, Pamela, Debbie, Sharon and Jackie; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Bobby Glenn.

Graveside services with military honors by the Sturgis Veteran‘s Honor Guard was Monday, August 29, 2011, at Black Hills National Cemetery with Chaplain (Ret.) Herbert B. Cleveland officiating.

