Marilyn Hathorn

Marilyn Jane Hathorn, 77, of Gordon, Neb., passed on Sept. 4, 2015, at the Gordon Memorial Hospital.

Marilyn was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Gordon, to Raymond and Mary Bessie (Morris) Coon. She attended school in Gordon. On Aug. 12, 1954 in Rushville, Neb., she married Lester Marlin (Skeet) Hathorn, Jr and made a home in the sandhills east of Gordon.

Marilyn took great pride in her cooking whether it be for the family, brandings, cattle drives, or the hay crews. She was well known through out the neighborhood and holidays for her dinner rolls. Her house was immaculate and she enjoyed her flower gardens and working in the yard.

Marilyn was a member of the Tri-State Cowgirls Association and a Girl Scout leader. In 1995 her and Skeet were awarded with the Nebraska Outstanding Ranchers Award. In her spare time Marilyn volunteered to help with community events.

Her survivors include two sons; Maurice (Sandy) Hathorn of Gordon, Neb., Brian (Laurie) Hathorn of Gillette, Wyo., and a daughter Jennifer (Todd) Raether of Gordon, Neb., 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Marilyn was the last of her siblings, Anna (Coon) Sutton, Dick Coon, and Jack Coon.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, 2:00 p.m., at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Combs officiating. Burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clyde Lefler, Jay Hansen, Wes Ginkens, David Russell, Chris Ford and Dusty Hand.

A memorial has been established for the Tri-State Cowboys Museum or the Gordon Rescue Squad. Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.