Cheri Dawn Robinett

Cheri D. Robinett, 73, of Gordon, died Sunday Sept. 6, 2015, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cheri was born September 8, 1941 in Eugene, Ore.

She moved to Gordon in 1982 where she met and married the love of her life, Gene. Cheri became a school teacher at Wolf Creek Elementary school on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota where she taught Special Needs children. Cheri loved her job and the children she taught. She retired at the age of 62.

Her favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, arts and crafts, shopping, interior design, traveling and meeting new people and passing the time talking with her friends around town. Cheri never met a stranger. She was very personable and could be seen around town talking with everyone she knew.

Cheri was a devoted wife and mother. To her, family was everything. She loved, protected and nurtured them and was always available to provide her children with guidance even into adulthood. She was not only a mother but a best friend. Cheri will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Cheri is survived by her husband, Gene, her three children, Ramona Agin of Murrieta, Cal., Trisha Schneider of Bridgeport, Neb., and Jason Robinett of Renton, Wash., her five grandchildren, Brooke Schneider, Lawrence Schneider, Dori Schneider, Tyler Robinett, Hailey Robinett and her two remaining siblings, Paul McLean and Marlene Calicher and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held Monday, Sept. 14, 2015, 11:00 a.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home with Celebrant Harlen Wheeler officiating.