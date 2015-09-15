TORRINGTON, Wyoming - Kira Nyres Vickrey, 21, died Saturday, September 12, 2015 at Community Hospital in Torrington.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, at the First Baptist Church with Reverend Rick Cederholm officiating. Burial will take place at a later date and cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated, directed to either the funeral home or to family, for help with funeral expenses or to aid in the care of Kira’s son, Kaz.

Kira was born February 7, 1994, in Alliance, Nebraska, the daughter of Melody (Sellers) and John Vickrey, Jr. The family moved and Kira attended elementary school and junior high in Morrill. They then moved to Torrington where she attended Torrington High School. After high school, she became an accredited CNA. Kira was currently attending EWC and working as a clerk at Vandel Drug.

Kira enjoyed spending time with her son, hunting, mudding, spending time with her siblings and her friends. She liked listening to music and she was an avid Bronco’s fan. In high school, she was an honor student and a member of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America).

Survivors include her son Kaz of Torrington; mother Melody Sellers of Torrington; father John Vickrey, Jr of Rapid City, South Dakota; brother Terry Kelley of Alliance; sister Shaylee Kelley of Alliance; nephew Zane Kelley of Torrington; step-dad Terry (Elizabeth) Kelley of Alliance; fiancé Brady Kelly-Coe; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents John and Ursula Sellers; grandma Jo Bornsen; great grandma Alice Vickrey and Aunt Robin Novotny.