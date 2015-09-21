Bart Allen Stroope

Bret Allen Stroope, 55, of Sanger passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2015 in Corinth, Texas. The son of Bobby Joe and Connie Jean (Hollstein) Stroope, he was born on May 21, 1960 in Waxahachie, Texas. On August 8, 2008, he married Cynthia Denese Jones in Krugerville, Texas.

Bret and his brother, David were partners in Hunter’s Choice for 20 years. He had a passion for beekeeping, another business in which he had BAS Apiaries. His beekeeping skills became a part of his life as a young child, working beside his father, Papa Stroope and the Stroope kin. Bret loved the outdoors. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, water and snow skiing. Another of his passions was cooking and grilling. He was a master at making Jerky, just one of the many skills he learned from his Papa Bill Hollstein and Joe Demeter during the years he worked beside these two men at Hollstein Packing Co. . He also enjoyed traveling and being with his family in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Most of all, he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Sanger, parents, Connie and Walter Drexel, four daughters, Beth Ann Armstrong of Houston, Brooke Ashley Stroope of Dallas, Katie Denese Langford of Denton, and Kesha Faye Schierling of Aubrey, a son Jacob Thomas Stroope of Sanger, two sisters, Cheryl Ann Behrmann and family of Midland and Sheila Lynn Stroope and family of Lilburn, GA, a brother, David Wayne Stroope and family of Sanger and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joe Stroope. His grandparents, Bill and Frances Hollstein, and Papa and Mama Stroope, Aunts and Uncles from both the Hollstein and Stroope families, and one very special cousin Andrea G. House.

A memorial service was held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2015 at the First Baptist Church in Krugerville, Texas. Rev. Sam Redfearn officiated the services. A Celebration of Life will be held in November during deer season in Rushville. Bret’s ashes will be buried alongside his father in Waxahachie Texas and scattered in the mountains behind the families’ cabin in Jackson Hole Wyoming at later dates.

Memorials have been set-up in Bret’s honor: The American Cancer Society, Autism Speaks, and the Jean Ann Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Memorials may be sent directly to Bret’s wife at their home address. 2511 Santa Fe Trail, Sanger, Texas, 76266.