Clarence E. Avis, 73, passed away Sept. 23, 2015, at Crawford, Neb., after losing a battle with cancer. Clarence was born and raised in Gordon, Neb.

He married Ivy Shoop on June 8, 1962, in Rushville, Nebraska. To this union three children were born, the late LaRee Lynn Simants, Doug Avis, from Scottsbluff, and Kristy Jo Avis from Rushville.

Clarence served his country with the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968; he was stationed at Fort Belvoir, West Virginia. He worked at the City Bakery, John Deere, Sheridan County and he owned and operated the Barrel House.

Survivors include Ivy, his wife of 53 years, son Doug, daughter Kristy, grandchildren, Alisha (Roy Landreth), Colby and Aubrey, and son-in-law Larry Simants.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, parents, a brother and a daughter.

Clarence enjoyed spending time with his family target shooting, fishing and hunting.

Graveside services were held Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, 2:00 pm, at Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, Neb.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.