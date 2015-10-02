Kurt Oliver Oldenburg, 62, formerly of Gordon, Neb. passed away September 19, 2015, at his home in Lincoln, Neb.. He attended Mt. Pleasant District 17 rural school through the 8th grade and graduated as president of his class from Gordon High School in 1971. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1967. Kurt loved music! He had a passion for playing the piano and competed state wide in Kiwanis Club competitions in high school. He also enjoyed playing his tenor saxophone in band and was selected as an All-State Band member in Lincoln, Neb. during his junior and senior years.

He attended his freshman and sophomore college years at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D.; later transferring to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he graduated in 1976 with a B.S. degree in Agriculture.

Kurt farmed several years on the family farm/ranch and then went to work in the fall of 1977 for Eastman Whipstock Oil Rig Supply and Service Company at Casper, Wyo. March 1978, he was transferred to Farmington, N.M., then Long Beach, Cali. From there the company sent him to Irving, Cali. and Houston, Texas for additional training and he became a Survey Engineer for directional oil drilling. In September of 1980 he accepted a job with Scientific Oil Drilling Controls International Company as a survey engineer in directional oil drilling for the North Slope Area in Alaska. He lived in Eagle River, Alaska, near Anchorage. Before returning to the family farm/ranch in 1981, he flew to Germany where he learned about his heritage by visiting relatives in Oldenburg, Germany.

Kurt came back to farm and made his home on his Great Grandfather’s 1885 homesteaded farm. He married and became father of daughter KayCee (Sutter) and son Kerry, both residing in Lincoln, Neb. He was a very proud dad and enjoyed taking the kids camping and doing other activities.

Kurt farmed with his family for 16 years until a debilitating injury in 1998 retired him from the farm and he moved to Lincoln for medical attention. Kurt enjoyed many visitors in his home and always asked them to share their life stories with him.

He leaves behind his daughter, KayCee Sutter (Kevin), son, Kerry Oldenburg of Lincoln, Neb.; mother, Ruth Oldenburg; sister, Kristy Volentine (Roger) of North Platte, their children, Jason of Phoenix, Ariz., Angela of Houston, Texas; sister, Karol Swotek (Ed) of Lincoln, their children Sheridan, John and David; uncles, Dorrance Oldenburg (Phyl) of Yorkville, Ill.; Elmer Holzberger (Jean) of Gordon, Neb. Preceding Kurt in death includes, father, Bland Oldenburg, infant brother, Kerry Oldenburg; grandparents, John and Alma Oldenburg and Christ and Alvina Holzberger; uncles, Glen Oldenburg, and Milbert Holzberger (Edna Mae).

Memorial Services - Gordon, Neb., Oct. 10, 2015, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Travis Sherman officiating - Grace Lutheran Church. No flowers or plants please.