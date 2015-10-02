Charlotte Myrle (Bush) Lessert was born January 14, 1947 in Wagner, S.D. to Tillie (Honomichl) and Clarence Earl Bush. She passed away September 26, 2015 at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, S.D. at age 68.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Tillie and Clarence Bush, her husband Bob Lessert and brother Bud Bush. She is survived by children Sheri Dahlgren and Jerry Dahlgren both of Valentine, Neb., grandchildren Emily Hollopeter, Logan Hollopeter, Brandon Dahlgren and Lacey Kennison. Also surviving are brothers Earl and Richard Bush and sister Betty (Bush) Turman.

Graveside service for Charlotte Lessert was held Friday, October 2, 2015 at Merriman Cemetery.in Merriman, Nebraska. Pastor Greg Hinners officiated at the 11:00 service. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was entrusted with arrangements.