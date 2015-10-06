George Michael Fields, 58 of Monte Vista, Colo. entered into eternal life on Thursday, October 1, 2015.

He was born on May 11, 1957 in Louisville, Ky. to the late George Fields Jr. and Catharine Mullaney Fields. Michael attended Louisville’s Flaget High School and graduated from Bishop David Class of ’75. Michael was a graduate of The University of Louisville Business School. He had a long and distinguished career in retail management and was regular member of the Chamber of Commerce where he worked to better his communities.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Marie Maki (Scott). He is survived by Martha Alice Fields, his wife of 34 years, his son, Kenneth Griffin; brother Howard Patrick Fields (Denise); sisters, MaryAnne Fields (Scott), Barbara Jean Fields and nephews Scott Michael Slayback (Kelly), Sean Patrick Fields and David Thomas Slayback.

A service will be held in Louisville at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Alamosa, Colo.