Eunice Louise Owen, 89, a long- time resident in the Chadron area, including Hemingford, Hay Springs, Rushville, Gordon, and Chadron, passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 28, 2011. She was born in Culbertson on January 21, 1922 to Henry and Katherine Yost. Eunice was later married to Bernard Owen on February 5, 1940. They had 4 children, Dixie, Patsy, Terry, and Cindy. She was an active lifetime member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Immediate Survivors include children: Dixie Gaswick (Lowell) of Alliance, Pat Peterson (Vern) of Topeka, KS, Terry Owen (Brenda) of Chadron, and Cindy Stokes of Lincoln; sister: Norma Skinner of Rushville; sister-in-law: Marjorie Scott of Broken Bow; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bernard; sister, Rachel George; brother, Ralph Yost; and son-in-law, Douglas Stokes. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, October, 23, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chadron SDA Church. Burial will be at Oconto, Nebraska. A memorial fund for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has been established at First National North Platte, PO Box 511, Chadron, Ne 69337. Condolences can be posted at www.aspenaftercare.com.