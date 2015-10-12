Memorial Services for Marie Clements will be held Saturday Oct. 17, 2015, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rushville, Neb.

Inurnment Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Vigil service will be held Friday Oct. 16, 2015, 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rushville, Neb.

Marie died Sept. 16, 2015, at Regional West Medical Center. She was 95.

A memorial has been established for the Donor’s Choice and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com