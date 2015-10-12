Beth Arlene Kime Yeager of Valentine, Neb., passed through the gates of heaven on October 9 2015. She was 86 years young.

Born on Aug. 1, 1929 at the home of her great aunt Lizzie Ladely in Mullen, Neb., Beth was the third child of Jake and Edith Kime and was raised on the family ranch north of Whitman, Nebr. There, she and her brothers and sister grew up with the ranch life and for fun invented their own entertainment. The country school Christmas program and spring brandings were the high points of the year. She attended elementary school at District 151.

The Kime family moved to the ranch on the Gordon Valley in 1943. Beth attended high school in Curtis, Nebraska for three years and graduated from Valentine High School in the class of 1947. She received her teaching certificate from Chadron State College and taught one year at the rural school near the Kime Ranch. Beth married Robert (Bob) Yeager in 1949 and in the following years lived at the Downing Ranch and the Kime Ranch moving in 1952 to the Yeager family ranch south of Merriman, NE. Beth and Bob moved to their acreage on Chaduza Canyon Road near Valentine in July of 1995.

Beth enjoyed the simple life of the ranch filling her days with meticulous sewing and crafts, gardening and taking care of the ranch animals and family pets. Her cooking was the centerpiece of many gatherings of family and friends. Her handmade quilts, dolls and stuffed animals were works of art for her children and grandchildren. She drew her strength from the peaceful life at the ranch, which was reflected in her quiet, gracious approach to her family and friends.

Beth is survived by her husband, Bob, daughter Linda (Keith) Hamilton of Hyattville, Wyo., son Kirk of Denver, grandchildren Diane (Curt) Cox of Casper, Wyo., Doug (Michelle) Hamilton, Worland, Wyo. and Robert of Denver, great grandchildren Carter and Cooper Cox; and Aspyn and Burgess Hamilton. sister, Barbara Gale and brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth (Buzz) and Shirley Kime. She was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Edith Kime; her brother and sister-in-law Lenard and Joan Kime; and brother-in-law, Edson Gale.

Memorial service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Presbyterain Church in Valentine. Inurnment was held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.