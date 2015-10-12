Funeral Services for Gordon Mills of Gordon will be held Friday Oct. 16, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Gordon, Neb. Burial will be held in Gordon Cemetery.

Gordon died Oct. 11, 2015, at his home. He was 82.

A memorial has been established for the Gordon Mills Memorial Fund and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com