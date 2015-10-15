Juanita Eileen Thomas, age 84, passed away on October 11, 2015.

Juanita was born on March 18, 1931 to Logan and Leona Talbot in Rushville, Neb. Her daddy called her his little snookums when he first laid eyes on her. It was shortened to Snook which her family called her from then on. On March 17, 1951 she married Garold (known as Jerry) Thomas in Rushville, Neb. They moved to Igloo, S.D. where they lived for 15 years and started their family. They moved to Security, Colo. in the summer of 1966. She worked in clerical support at Ampex Corporation in Colorado Springs for 22 years.

She enjoyed playing Scrabble, solving crossword puzzles, and always had an appreciation for a good joke. She also loved to draw, sew and crochet. She always provided support for her family in times of need.

She was preceded in death by her husband in July 1983. She is survived by her 5 children: Cheryl (Dale) Clark, Lita (Robert) Ness, Patti Mueller, Larry Thomas, and Jerri-Ann Thomas. Also survived by nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Her very first great-grandchild nicknamed her Hoona which she was called from then on.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Nov. 6, 2015 at Chapel of Memories, 829 S. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, Colo.

She will never be forgotten and forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Arthritis Foundation in her name.