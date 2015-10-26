Deloris Eitler

Deloris Lorraine Eitler, 91, of Hay Springs, Neb., passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, at the Crestview Care Center in Chadron, Neb.

She was born on June 24, 1924, in Fairfax, S.D. to Martha and George Walth, the eldest of this family. She lived with her family on a small farm near Fairfax until she met and married her spouse, Edmund C. Eitler on Jan. 1, 1944. They were married in Hay Springs, Neb. where they lived on a small farm south of town for about 55 years.

Deloris attended school in Fairfax, where she earned her high school diploma, which she was very proud of, and never missed a class reunion until she became unable to attend.

She lived most of her life on the farm as a very busy farm wife; as she raised two sons, Gary Lee, born on Dec. 4, 1951, and Douglas Edmund, born on July 14, 1954. She also raised a large garden and preserved everything she could and was very generous to share whatever she could with anyone in need.

She was a very dedicated member to the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs and very active in the ladies aid.

She enjoyed gardening and even though she grew an extensive vegetable garden that supported their family all year, she also was quite proud of her flowers and loved to grow roses and always seemed to have several varieties most every summer.

She is survived by her siblings: Don (Phyllis) Walth, and Phyllis (Don) Shipman; her sons Gary (Nancy) and Douglas (Robin); her grandchildren Douglas Jr. (Ashley) Corbin, Heather (Brian) Rainwater, Tracy (Anthony) Garza, Casey and April; and her eighteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edmund; her mother Martha Guthmiller and on Sister Shirley Pelch.

Family visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2015 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, Neb., just before the service that will start at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Allen Wierschke officiating. Interment will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.